Karpas Strategies LLC Has $16.98 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Karpas Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,150 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 9.2% of Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $16,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,646,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $431,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 78,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,143,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,897,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 8,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.36.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $154.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $408.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.75. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $157.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 40.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.78%.

In related news, Director William D. Perez bought 500 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at $16,061,068.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

