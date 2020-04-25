KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Sold by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,404 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $187,256,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,726,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959,420 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 2,462.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,854,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,135 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,140,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in KeyCorp by 649.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,865,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,759,000 after buying an additional 1,616,597 shares during the period. 81.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis purchased 4,485 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.10 per share, with a total value of $49,783.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,012.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher M. Gorman purchased 100,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.36 per share, with a total value of $1,036,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

KEY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Nomura Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.59.

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $10.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.08. The firm has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.61. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $20.52.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

