KeyCorp Weighs in on Graphic Packaging Holding’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:GPK)

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) – Analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Graphic Packaging in a report issued on Tuesday, April 21st. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.14. KeyCorp currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Graphic Packaging’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Graphic Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Graphic Packaging from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird downgraded Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Graphic Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

GPK stock opened at $12.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Graphic Packaging has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $16.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.52 and a 200 day moving average of $15.06. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.34.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 168.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 5,767 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter worth approximately $334,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 8,570,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,559,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 1st quarter valued at $900,000. 98.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Larry M. Venturelli purchased 8,100 shares of Graphic Packaging stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.31 per share, for a total transaction of $91,611.00. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 5th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

