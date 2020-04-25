Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) will announce sales of $1.09 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Keysight Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $996.82 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.17 billion. Keysight Technologies also posted sales of $1.09 billion during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will report full-year sales of $4.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.13 billion to $4.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.50 billion to $4.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Keysight Technologies.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 15.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on KEYS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

KEYS opened at $97.54 on Friday. Keysight Technologies has a 52-week low of $71.03 and a 52-week high of $110.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.15. The company has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 535 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 489 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,538 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

