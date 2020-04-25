Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,395.69

Keywords Studios PLC (LON:KWS)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1,395.69 and traded as low as $1,373.26. Keywords Studios shares last traded at $1,449.00, with a volume of 284,326 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,825 ($24.01) price objective (down previously from GBX 1,860 ($24.47)) on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Keywords Studios from GBX 1,881 ($24.74) to GBX 1,793 ($23.59) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Peel Hunt restated a “sell” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Keywords Studios from GBX 1,700 ($22.36) to GBX 1,600 ($21.05) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,527.60 ($20.09).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,407.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,395.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.63. The stock has a market cap of $951.58 million and a P/E ratio of 69.66.

Keywords Studios

Keywords Studios PLC provides technical services to the video game industry in Ireland and internationally. It offers localization services related to translation and cultural adaptation of in-game text and audio scripts in various game platforms and genres; and localization testing services consisting of testing the linguistic correctness and cultural acceptability of computer games.

