KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Lowers Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,288 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FB. Jefferies Financial Group set a $225.00 target price on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub lowered Facebook from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Bernstein Bank began coverage on Facebook in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Facebook from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Facebook from $244.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.29.

Facebook stock opened at $190.07 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $224.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $167.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.21. The company has a market capitalization of $527.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.14, for a total value of $56,196.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 526 shares in the company, valued at $113,689.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,675 shares of company stock valued at $17,288,455. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

