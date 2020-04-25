KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 461 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,041 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Intel by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,776 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 6,456 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 19,834 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 6,120 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 546,879 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,597,000 after buying an additional 5,178 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its position in shares of Intel by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 20,161 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 5,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 32,827 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Intel in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital cut Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Intel from $52.50 to $51.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.55.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $2,293,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,340,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $71,809.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,853 shares of company stock worth $4,327,846. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC opened at $59.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $42.86 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The firm has a market cap of $252.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 30.02%. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

