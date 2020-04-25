Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.65

Komatsu Ltd (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.65 and traded as low as $17.28. Komatsu shares last traded at $18.26, with a volume of 110,253 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KMTUY shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Komatsu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Komatsu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Komatsu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.65. The firm has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter. Komatsu had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 11.05%. On average, analysts expect that Komatsu Ltd will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Komatsu Company Profile

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining, and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including electric rope shovels, continuous miners, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, bulldozers, motor graders, dump trucks, mini excavators, utility equipment, and other mining equipment.

