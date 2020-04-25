Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PGNY. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny during the fourth quarter worth $1,746,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny during the fourth quarter worth $15,372,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny during the fourth quarter worth $1,770,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 35.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PGNY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Progyny from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

Shares of Progyny stock opened at $20.73 on Friday. Progyny Inc has a twelve month low of $13.29 and a twelve month high of $36.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion and a PE ratio of 188.45.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $65.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.07 million. The firm’s revenue was up 122.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Progyny Inc will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

