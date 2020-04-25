Lake Shore Bancorp (NASDAQ:LSBK) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.45

Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSBK) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.45 and traded as low as $12.00. Lake Shore Bancorp shares last traded at $12.01, with a volume of 682 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $71.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.53.

Get Lake Shore Bancorp alerts:

Lake Shore Bancorp (NASDAQ:LSBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.58 million for the quarter. Lake Shore Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 15.27%.

Lake Shore Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:LSBK)

Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Lake Shore Savings Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, such as regular savings deposits, including Christmas Club, passbook, and statement savings accounts; money market savings and checking accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts comprising demand deposits; health savings accounts; retirement accounts; time deposits; interest on lawyer accounts; and accounts for individuals, as well as commercial savings, checking, and money market accounts for businesses.

Read More: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Lake Shore Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lake Shore Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.