Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $131.73

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS.A)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.73 and traded as high as $142.85. Lassonde Industries shares last traded at $142.49, with a volume of 2,323 shares trading hands.

Separately, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Lassonde Industries from C$172.00 to C$155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd.

The firm has a market cap of $453.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.12, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$131.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$151.17.

Lassonde Industries Company Profile (TSE:LAS.A)

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, packaged corn-on-the-cob, and pasta sauces.

