Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Sells 1,375 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA reduced its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,485 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 5.6% of Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 0.3% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. increased its stake in Apple by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 5,768 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV increased its stake in Apple by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 10,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $23,812,159. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of several research reports. Maxim Group raised shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $370.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.95.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $282.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $263.42 and a 200-day moving average of $276.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $1,203.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.17. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.27 and a 52-week high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.18 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

See Also: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.