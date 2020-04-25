Legacy Private Trust Co. Boosts Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,245 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Laffer Investments purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 241 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

V has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Visa from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Macquarie initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.44.

In related news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total transaction of $456,240.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $1,428,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,090 shares in the company, valued at $30,210,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,619,389. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock opened at $167.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $165.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Visa Inc has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $214.17. The stock has a market cap of $328.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.