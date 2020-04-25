Legacy Private Trust Co. Has $5.30 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,570 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 6,639 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 6,934 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 31,603 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 7,717 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. New Street Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, April 16th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.32.

VZ opened at $57.93 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.65.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The firm had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Verizon Communications announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the cell phone carrier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

