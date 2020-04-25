Legacy Private Trust Co. Has $8.07 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,947 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.0% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,806,866,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 129,857.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,525 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $332,028,000. Altarock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $308,060,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,297,422,000 after purchasing an additional 219,626 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,535.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,320.00 to $1,400.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,620.00 price target (up from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,471.37.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,276.60 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,530.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,186.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,315.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $877.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $12.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 42.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

See Also: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.