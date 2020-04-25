Legacy Private Trust Co. Lowers Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,987 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $16,676,410,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,141,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,755,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,702 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Chevron by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,580,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,926,286,000 after buying an additional 1,429,639 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,672,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,328,591,000 after buying an additional 779,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $2,565,385,000. 66.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $87.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.54 and a 200 day moving average of $105.83. The company has a market cap of $162.05 billion, a PE ratio of 57.62 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $127.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Frank acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.59 per share, for a total transaction of $96,590.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,961.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective (down from $150.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Chevron from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Chevron from $127.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.90.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

