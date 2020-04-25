Legacy Private Trust Co. Sells 130 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Legacy Private Trust Co. decreased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cortland Associates Inc. MO boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 15,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

PEP opened at $134.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $186.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.42 and a 1 year high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.08%.

PEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.11.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

