LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $177.30 Million

Equities research analysts expect LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) to post $177.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for LendingClub’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $179.60 million and the lowest is $175.00 million. LendingClub posted sales of $174.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LendingClub will report full-year sales of $690.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $364.03 million to $810.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $763.81 million, with estimates ranging from $585.74 million to $858.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover LendingClub.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $188.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.84 million. LendingClub had a positive return on equity of 0.25% and a negative net margin of 4.05%. LendingClub’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of LendingClub from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

Shares of LC opened at $6.64 on Friday. LendingClub has a 1 year low of $6.45 and a 1 year high of $18.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 7.79 and a quick ratio of 5.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.60. The firm has a market cap of $465.33 million, a PE ratio of -17.95 and a beta of 1.48.

In other LendingClub news, CFO Thomas W. Casey purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.11 per share, for a total transaction of $50,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,195.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,700 shares of company stock worth $57,722. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of LendingClub by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,732 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of LendingClub by 1,022.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in LendingClub in the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Corporation operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient installment loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

