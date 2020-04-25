Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Shares Acquired by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 932,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,209,000 after acquiring an additional 26,603 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in the 4th quarter valued at $82,281,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 251,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,349,000 after purchasing an additional 12,550 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 174,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,736,000 after purchasing an additional 36,207 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 359.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 125,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,578,000 after purchasing an additional 97,843 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Liberty Broadband Corp Series A news, Director J David Wargo sold 57,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total value of $5,412,682.21. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,938.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. TD Securities raised shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.67.

LBRDA opened at $122.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.16. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A has a fifty-two week low of $80.14 and a fifty-two week high of $138.47. The firm has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.70 and a beta of 1.14.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.94 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A had a return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 788.85%. Research analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Corp Series A will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

