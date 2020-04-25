Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) Shares Sold by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 21,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 10,415 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 437,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,120,000 after buying an additional 57,926 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 25,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 4,734 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,455,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,746,000 after acquiring an additional 18,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,320,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,567,000 after acquiring an additional 64,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FWONK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.80.

Shares of FWONK opened at $27.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.76. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a 52-week low of $18.31 and a 52-week high of $48.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.15). Liberty Media Formula One Series C had a negative net margin of 15.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $523.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.56 million. Equities analysts forecast that Liberty Media Formula One Series C will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C Profile

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

