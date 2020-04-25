Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $28,000 Stock Position in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

Lindbrook Capital LLC decreased its position in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 52.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,130 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Twitter in the 1st quarter worth $2,468,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Twitter in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Twitter by 284.1% in the 4th quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Twitter in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Twitter in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TWTR. TheStreet raised shares of Twitter from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Twitter from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Twitter from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Twitter from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.15.

In other news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 7,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $242,806.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Matthew Derella sold 27,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.43, for a total transaction of $910,733.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 258,934 shares of company stock worth $9,253,690 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TWTR opened at $28.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.15, a quick ratio of 9.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.80. Twitter Inc has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $45.85.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The social networking company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). Twitter had a net margin of 42.37% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Twitter Inc will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

