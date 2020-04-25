Lindbrook Capital LLC Sells 142 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 48.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 6,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 12.1% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 8,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $223.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.38, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 1 year low of $154.52 and a 1 year high of $247.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $197.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.04.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.22. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 24.71%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 3,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.50, for a total value of $782,737.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 120,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,558,402.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.65, for a total value of $1,265,204.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,146,223.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 84,197 shares of company stock worth $17,844,166. 1.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EW. UBS Group upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $241.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cfra increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $201.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.26.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.