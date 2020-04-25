Lindbrook Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Lindbrook Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 34.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FITB. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 32,680 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,209,000 after buying an additional 55,145 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 352,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,663,000 after buying an additional 16,649 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 610,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,720,000 after buying an additional 3,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,098,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,962,000 after buying an additional 442,099 shares during the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group cut their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Nomura Securities cut their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.37.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $91,013.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,863.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Katherine H. Blackburn purchased 58,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.90 per share, with a total value of $993,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,202.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FITB stock opened at $17.12 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $31.64. The stock has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.10). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.99%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

