Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Increases Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 47.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,751 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth about $171,061,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 119.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,722,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657,953 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 795.9% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,862,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,431,701 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,575,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692,963 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 309.1% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,837,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Philip Davis sold 16,884 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $246,675.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,432.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $9.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 52-week low of $7.43 and a 52-week high of $17.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.05.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is 27.12%.

HPE has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.55.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

