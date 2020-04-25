LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $351,000 Position in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,651 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,503 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,461,010,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,956,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,825,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353,217 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,786,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,255,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,005,000 after purchasing an additional 392,171 shares during the last quarter. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $20.60 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $41.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.86.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.57%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.63%.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director William P. Hankowsky bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.56 per share, with a total value of $205,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,637.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.62 per share, for a total transaction of $98,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,179,888.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 24,000 shares of company stock worth $558,630 in the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CFG shares. Stephens lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays raised Citizens Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Argus dropped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Citizens Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.77.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

