Lundin Petroleum (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $28.82

Shares of Lundin Petroleum AB (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.82 and traded as low as $22.37. Lundin Petroleum shares last traded at $22.37, with a volume of 207 shares traded.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Petroleum in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Lundin Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.82.

Lundin Petroleum AB (publ), an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in Norway. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved plus probable reserves of 745.4 million barrels of oil equivalent. Lundin Petroleum AB (publ) was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

