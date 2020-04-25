Lynas (ASX:LYC) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.09

Lynas Co. Ltd (ASX:LYC)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.09 and traded as low as $1.53. Lynas shares last traded at $1.54, with a volume of 8,075,882 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion and a PE ratio of 16.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of A$1.39 and a 200-day moving average of A$2.09.

Get Lynas alerts:

In other Lynas news, insider Amanda Lacaze purchased 1,830,247 shares of Lynas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.08 ($0.77) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,976,666.76 ($1,401,891.32).

About Lynas (ASX:LYC)

Lynas Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals primarily in Australia and Malaysia. It also produces and supplies neodymium-praseodymium material. The company holds interest in the Mount Weld project in Western Australia.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Lynas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lynas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.