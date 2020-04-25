Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd (NYSE:MGU) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.73

Shares of Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd Inc (NYSE:MGU) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.73 and traded as low as $16.25. Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd shares last traded at $16.62, with a volume of 105,900 shares.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.73.

Get Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Brad Frishberg acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.95 per share, for a total transaction of $44,850.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,824 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd by 843.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,598 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 21,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 99,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 12,425 shares in the last quarter.

Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd Company Profile (NYSE:MGU)

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.