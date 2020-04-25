Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 7,660 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,492 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,660 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Equifax worth $11,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Equifax by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,558,380 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,479,440,000 after buying an additional 837,926 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,756,475 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $666,477,000 after purchasing an additional 55,549 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,560,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $358,754,000 after purchasing an additional 319,663 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,812,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $253,483,000 after purchasing an additional 80,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 844,585 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $118,343,000 after purchasing an additional 162,297 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider John T. Hartman sold 2,175 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.58, for a total value of $351,436.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Equifax stock opened at $131.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.74, a PEG ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.17. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.01 and a 1-year high of $164.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.98.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $957.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.27 million. Equifax had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 7.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EFX. Argus cut Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Equifax from $157.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $166.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a research note on Tuesday. Cfra lowered their price objective on Equifax from $173.00 to $141.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Equifax from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.64.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

