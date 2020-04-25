Macquarie Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 234,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,190 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $8,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 20,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter worth $588,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 318,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 147,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,301,000 after acquiring an additional 23,600 shares during the period. Finally, Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter valued at about $586,000. Institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Jerry Moyes sold 290,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $8,630,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,183.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KNX opened at $35.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.87. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $27.03 and a twelve month high of $40.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is presently 14.75%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KNX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.21.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.