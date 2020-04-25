Macquarie Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 66,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,360 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $12,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $170,917.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,010,811. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.47, for a total transaction of $109,857.42. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,254,069.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,272,907 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

GPN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $182.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.86.

GPN stock opened at $153.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.84, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Global Payments Inc has a one year low of $105.54 and a one year high of $209.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.37.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 7.25%. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

