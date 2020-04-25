Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 1,979 Shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,385 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $8,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its position in shares of Fortive by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 5,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortive by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. grew its position in shares of Fortive by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 6,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Fortive by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 7,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of Fortive by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 8,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total transaction of $129,392.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,567.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 14,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $1,082,019.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,861,617.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 144,089 shares of company stock valued at $11,074,434. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $60.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.53. Fortive Corp has a one year low of $37.31 and a one year high of $89.48.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortive Corp will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.05%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FTV. Raymond James cut Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Cowen upgraded Fortive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Fortive in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Fortive in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.46.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

