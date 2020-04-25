Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 82,523 Shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 516.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,517 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 82,523 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $8,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 3,234.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,132,941 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $362,872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,714,964 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $325,549,000 after purchasing an additional 43,226 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,337,961 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $293,073,000 after purchasing an additional 329,043 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,080,001 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $270,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth about $247,638,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $47,403.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,730.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 4,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $236,434.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,681,869.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,423 shares of company stock valued at $3,456,032 over the last three months. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $71.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.97. Best Buy Co Inc has a one year low of $48.10 and a one year high of $91.99.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.17% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 18th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.24%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Best Buy from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Cfra upgraded Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

