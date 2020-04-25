Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $12.15 Million Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $12,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at $7,579,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 8.5% in the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 17.8% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 11,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 6.7% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.6% in the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $81,181.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CAT opened at $114.04 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.50 and a twelve month high of $150.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.28.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 41.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.25%.

Several research firms have commented on CAT. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.26.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

