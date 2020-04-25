Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $8.70 Million Position in IAA (NYSE:IAA)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in IAA (NYSE:IAA) by 40.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 184,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,453 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in IAA were worth $8,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in IAA in the 4th quarter valued at $945,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in IAA in the 4th quarter valued at $57,933,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in IAA by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,135,000 after purchasing an additional 49,598 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IAA in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in IAA in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

Get IAA alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IAA shares. Barrington Research upgraded IAA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Stephens dropped their price objective on IAA from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on IAA from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.88.

NYSE IAA opened at $35.98 on Friday. IAA has a one year low of $21.79 and a one year high of $51.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.48 and its 200-day moving average is $41.55.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $355.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.11 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IAA will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IAA

IAA, Inc provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers salvage auction services, such as inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling, and settlement administrative services. The company's salvage auctions facilitate the remarketing of damaged vehicles designated as total losses by insurance companies, charity donation vehicles, recovered stolen (or theft) vehicles, and low value used vehicles through live and online auctions.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAA (NYSE:IAA).

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.