Macro Enterprises (OTCMKTS:MCESF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.58

Macro Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCESF) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.58 and traded as low as $1.68. Macro Enterprises shares last traded at $1.68, with a volume of 800 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.58.

Macro Enterprises Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MCESF)

Macro Enterprises Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides pipeline and facilities construction, and maintenance services to companies in the oil and gas industry in western Canada. It is involved in the construction, alteration, repair, and installation of pipeline and facility pressure piping, and structural steel facilities, as well as provision of pipeline integrity digs services.

