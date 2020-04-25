Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its holdings in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 61.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 34,183 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRVL. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Robecosam AG raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,070,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 320,000 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 1,279.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 205.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

In other news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 20,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $518,833.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,725.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 5,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $117,391.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,235 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,632. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Cowen downgraded Marvell Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine raised Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.72.

Marvell Technology Group stock opened at $27.13 on Friday. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $16.45 and a twelve month high of $28.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.96.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 58.70%. The company had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

Recommended Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.