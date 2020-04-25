McColl’s Retail Group (LON:MCLS) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $29.94

Shares of McColl’s Retail Group PLC (LON:MCLS) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.94 and traded as high as $43.45. McColl’s Retail Group shares last traded at $40.00, with a volume of 132,727 shares.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McColl’s Retail Group in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McColl’s Retail Group in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 339.11. The company has a market capitalization of $46.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 29.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 39.95.

McColl’s Retail Group (LON:MCLS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported GBX 5.55 ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of GBX 5.30 ($0.07) by GBX 0.25 ($0.00). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McColl’s Retail Group PLC will post 2238.9999134 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Angus Porter bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 25 ($0.33) per share, for a total transaction of £18,750 ($24,664.56).

McColl's Retail Group plc operates as a neighborhood retailer in the United Kingdom. The company operates convenience and newsagent stores that offer fruits and vegetables, milk, chilled foods, alcohol, confectionery, tobacco and e-cigarettes, canned and packaged grocery, soft-drinks, non-food, household, hot food-to-go, and newspapers, as well as provides post office and ATM services.

