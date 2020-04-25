MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target Raised to C$3.50

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from C$2.50 to C$3.50 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on MEG Energy from C$7.50 to C$2.50 in a report on Monday, March 16th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on MEG Energy from C$8.50 to C$5.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$3.00 target price on MEG Energy and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on MEG Energy from C$8.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on MEG Energy from C$7.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$5.25.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

Shares of MEG stock opened at C$2.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.35. MEG Energy has a 12 month low of C$1.13 and a 12 month high of C$8.07. The company has a market capitalization of $727.80 million and a P/E ratio of -13.00.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$992.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$760.01 million. Sell-side analysts predict that MEG Energy will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey James Mccaig bought 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.52 per share, with a total value of C$40,824.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 536,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,351,224. Also, Director Harvey Doerr bought 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.20 per share, with a total value of C$39,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$90,000.

About MEG Energy

MEG Energy Corp., an oil sands company, focuses on sustainable in situ development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 900 square miles of oil sands leases in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of northern Alberta.

Further Reading: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.