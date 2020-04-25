Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) is Investment Counsel Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 2.6% of Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,200,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.9% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 25,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 147,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $349,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,895,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,261,000 after buying an additional 291,954 shares during the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRK has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Argus cut their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.73.

MRK stock opened at $81.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $205.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.55. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $92.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

