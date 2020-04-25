Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Cedar Capital LLC

Cedar Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 30.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,463 shares during the quarter. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,503,956,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 28,954,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,633,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108,756 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,530,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261,603 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,673,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,830 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,242,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,433,000 after buying an additional 1,353,763 shares in the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRK has been the topic of several research reports. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.73.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $81.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $205.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.55. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $92.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.09.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

