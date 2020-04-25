Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Cedar Capital LLC

Cedar Capital LLC lowered its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 968 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 408,745 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,192,000 after purchasing an additional 58,023 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 7.5% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,521 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at $34,645,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 54.8% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 116,019 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after buying an additional 41,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 17.9% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 7,191 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MU shares. Longbow Research raised their target price on Micron Technology from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Micron Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.22.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,441 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $199,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,401,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $44.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.64. The company has a market cap of $48.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $31.13 and a one year high of $61.19.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.