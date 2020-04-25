Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Boosted by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,922 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 1.1% of Csenge Advisory Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,398 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,556 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Microsoft by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 2,977 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,340 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colorado Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,163 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.61.

MSFT opened at $174.55 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $119.01 and a one year high of $190.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,327.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Recommended Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.