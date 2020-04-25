Mizuho Begins Coverage on Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL)

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Autolus Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Autolus Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Autolus Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Autolus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Get Autolus Therapeutics alerts:

AUTL stock opened at $10.24 on Tuesday. Autolus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $27.97. The company has a current ratio of 9.98, a quick ratio of 9.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.82. The company has a market capitalization of $411.10 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.10). Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.61% and a negative net margin of 4,258.87%. The company had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. Research analysts predict that Autolus Therapeutics will post -3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AUTL. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $27,656,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,195,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,985,000 after buying an additional 492,976 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 306.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 315,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after buying an additional 238,150 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 680,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,978,000 after buying an additional 173,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 345,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,393,000 after buying an additional 51,327 shares during the last quarter. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1, a CD19-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I trial to reduce the risk of severe cytokine release syndrome; AUTO2, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and AUTO3, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Read More: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.