MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $828.72

MJ Gleeson PLC (LON:GLE) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $828.72 and traded as low as $702.00. MJ Gleeson shares last traded at $704.00, with a volume of 15,561 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GLE. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on MJ Gleeson from GBX 870 ($11.44) to GBX 920 ($12.10) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of MJ Gleeson in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of MJ Gleeson in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on MJ Gleeson from GBX 920 ($12.10) to GBX 1,160 ($15.26) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 922.80 ($12.14).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 664.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 828.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17.

MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported GBX 19.91 ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MJ Gleeson PLC will post 4933.0001416 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 1.22%. MJ Gleeson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.75%.

In other MJ Gleeson news, insider Andrew Coppel bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 600 ($7.89) per share, for a total transaction of £39,000 ($51,302.29).

MJ Gleeson plc engages in urban housing regeneration and strategic land trading activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Strategic Land. It engages in house building activities on brownfield land in the north of England; and strategic land trading primarily in the south of England.

