MMA Offshore (ASX:MRM) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.15

MMA Offshore Ltd (ASX:MRM)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.15 and traded as low as $0.08. MMA Offshore shares last traded at $0.08, with a volume of 116,620 shares.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of A$0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$0.15. The firm has a market cap of $69.43 million and a P/E ratio of -3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.68, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

In other news, insider Peter Kennan purchased 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.10 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$475,000.00 ($336,879.43).

About MMA Offshore (ASX:MRM)

MMA Offshore Limited provides marine logistics and marine services to the offshore oil and gas industry in Australia and internationally. The company engages in a range of offshore marine and subsea activities, including offtake support; construction support; seismic and survey support; tug and barge operations; anchor handling and towing; accommodation support; dive and ROV support; subsea installation support; and subsea inspection, maintenance, and repair, as well as supply operations comprising drilling and production.

