Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Moelis & Co in a report released on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.10. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Moelis & Co’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. Moelis & Co had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $153.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MC. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Moelis & Co from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Moelis & Co from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Moelis & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Sunday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moelis & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Moelis & Co from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.43.

Shares of Moelis & Co stock opened at $26.51 on Friday. Moelis & Co has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $42.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.74 and its 200 day moving average is $32.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MC. First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Co during the 4th quarter valued at $361,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Moelis & Co by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,210 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Co by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 160,961 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after purchasing an additional 13,304 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Moelis & Co by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 547,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,464,000 after purchasing an additional 170,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Moelis & Co by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Raich sold 67,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $2,487,155.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,974,311.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph Simon sold 5,846 shares of Moelis & Co stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $231,793.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,381 shares in the company, valued at $927,056.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 221,688 shares of company stock worth $8,134,624. 19.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. Moelis & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.08%.

Moelis & Co Company Profile

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

