Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 59.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,848 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,522,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,557,000 after purchasing an additional 32,108 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 21.7% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Mondelez International by 3.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,155,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,164,000 after buying an additional 2,221,137 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 222.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Mondelez International by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 811,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,876,000 after acquiring an additional 26,691 shares during the period. 78.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $67,878,282.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ opened at $51.41 on Friday. Mondelez International Inc has a 12-month low of $41.19 and a 12-month high of $59.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MDLZ. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Monday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.20.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

