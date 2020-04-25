Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $79.50

Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.B) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $79.50 and traded as low as $50.28. Moog shares last traded at $50.67, with a volume of 1,200 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Moog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.50.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Moog had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $754.84 million during the quarter.

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

