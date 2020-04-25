Morguard (TSE:MRC) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $190.30

Morguard Corp (TSE:MRC) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $190.30 and traded as low as $139.51. Morguard shares last traded at $139.51, with a volume of 3,221 shares traded.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Morguard from C$221.00 to C$223.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.17, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$153.57 and its 200 day moving average is C$190.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.42.

Morguard (TSE:MRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported C$7.53 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$301.53 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Morguard Corp will post 19.3500003 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Morguard’s payout ratio is currently 3.62%.

About Morguard (TSE:MRC)

Morguard Corporation, a real estate investment and management corporation, acquires, owns, and develops real estate properties in Canada and the United States. As of February 21, 2019, the company owned a portfolio of 214 multi-suite residential, retail, office, industrial, and hotel properties that comprised 18,481 residential suites, approximately 17.2 million square feet of commercial leasable space, and 5,903 hotel rooms.

